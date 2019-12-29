Home

Mark R Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Canton, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Canton, OH
Irvin Katusin Obituary
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated (TOMORROW), Monday, December 30, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Canton with Msgr. Frank A. Carfagna as celebrant. Burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery. Friends and family may call one hour prior to the mass (9:00-9:50) at the church. Donations may be made in Irvin's memory to St. Joseph Catholic Church (2427 Tuscarawas St W, Canton, OH 44708). Services entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 29, 2019
