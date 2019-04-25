The Repository Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Isabel Sander
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Isabel Rose Sander


2005 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Isabel Rose Sander Obituary
Isabel Rose Sander 2005-2019

13, passed away on April 22, 2019, due to health complications. She was born in Canton to Thomas Lee and Jennifer Ann (Evans) Sander on July 7, 2005. Isabel was known for her sense of humor and her infectious smile. She could light up a room. She loved to talk and to laugh. She was a member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church.

In addition to her parents she is survived by her sister, Emma Nicole Sander; grandparents, Leonard Evans, Katherine Sander-Studer and Ken Sander; aunts and uncles, Elizabeth and Ryan Eslich and Sharon and Chris Gravius; and numerous cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Laura Evans.

Friends may gather at the Paquelet Funeral Home on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. David Weikart in St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church on Monday. April 29, 2019 at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com Memorial contributions may be made to Arthrogryposis Multiplex Congenita Support, Inc., (AMCSI) PO BOX 6291, Spartanburg, SC 29304 (1-805-55AMCSI)

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now