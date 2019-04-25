Isabel Rose Sander 2005-2019



13, passed away on April 22, 2019, due to health complications. She was born in Canton to Thomas Lee and Jennifer Ann (Evans) Sander on July 7, 2005. Isabel was known for her sense of humor and her infectious smile. She could light up a room. She loved to talk and to laugh. She was a member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church.



In addition to her parents she is survived by her sister, Emma Nicole Sander; grandparents, Leonard Evans, Katherine Sander-Studer and Ken Sander; aunts and uncles, Elizabeth and Ryan Eslich and Sharon and Chris Gravius; and numerous cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Laura Evans.



Friends may gather at the Paquelet Funeral Home on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. David Weikart in St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church on Monday. April 29, 2019 at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.



Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com Memorial contributions may be made to Arthrogryposis Multiplex Congenita Support, Inc., (AMCSI) PO BOX 6291, Spartanburg, SC 29304 (1-805-55AMCSI)



Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory



330-833-3222 Published in The Repository on Apr. 25, 2019