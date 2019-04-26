|
|
|
Isabel Rose Sander
Friends may gather at the Paquelet Funeral Home on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. David Weikart in St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church on Monday. April 29, 2019 at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com Memorial contributions may be made to Arthrogryposis Multiplex Congenita Support, Inc., (AMCSI) PO BOX 6291, Spartanburg, SC 29304 (1-805-55AMCSI)
Paquelet Funeral Home
& Crematory
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More