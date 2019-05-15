|
|
Isabelle Moorhead Gifford
93, of Canton, formerly of Poland, went into the arms of her Lord peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday. She was born Feb. 26, 1926 in Youngstown, the daughter of the late James and Emily Phillips MacLennan. Isabelle leaves her daughters, Pamela (Randy) Roscoe of Cortland and Kimberly (Tim) Burns of Canton; her granddaughters, Emily Burns and Sarah (Travis) Korzan; step son, Rev. Kenneth (Becky) Gifford and their family; and close family friend, Tammy Bennett. She was proceeded in death by her husbands, Paul Moorhead and Thomas Gifford.
Isabelle was a 1944 graduate of South High School and went on to receive her Bachelor's Degree in Education from Youngstown State University in 1968. She taught second grade at Poland North Elementary for 21 years, where she received the honor of becoming a Martha Holden Jennings Scholar. Isabelle enjoyed traveling, trips to the casino, and most all of spending time with her girls. Isabelle and Tom traveled extensively but their favorite place was Marco Island. She was a member of the Poland United Methodist Church.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 12 noon at the Poland Methodist Church with Rev. Steve Brown officiating. Family and friends may call Saturday at the church prior to the memorial service from 11 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. A special thanks to Cheryl, Heidi, and the Community Hospice of New Philadelphia for their loving care. Isabelle was an inspiration and cherished friend to all who knew her. She was loved and will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for contributions to the Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663. Arrangements were handled by the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland. Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.
Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home,
330-757-4851
Published in The Repository on May 15, 2019