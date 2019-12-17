|
Ivah Ruth Andrews
age 89, of Canton, passed away December 14, 2019. She was born February 15, 1930, daughter to the late Rexford and Ivah (Foraker) Kindall. She was a member of 38th Street Church of Christ; and had been a booker keeper working beside her husband at Jerry's Amoco for over 20 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald L. Andrews; and siblings, Edward, Clifford, Wilbur, Orien, Lemuel, Harry and Harold "Doc" Kindall.
Survivors include her daughter, Lavonne Eckman of Louisville; grandchildren, Crystal O' Connor, Brandon Eckman and Breauna Eckman; and great-grandchildren, Madisyn, Tristyn, Jaidyn and Ashtyn Taylor. There are numerous nieces and nephews also surviving.
Funeral service will be held Thursday at 12 noon at Reed Funeral Home CANTON Chapel, with Minister Lance Lindenberger officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Calling hours will be held one hour prior to the service from 11 a.m.-12 noon. Those wishing to send their condolences may visit:
www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Dec. 17, 2019