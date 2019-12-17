Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home CANTON Chapel
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home CANTON Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for IVAH ANDREWS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

IVAH RUTH ANDREWS


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
IVAH RUTH ANDREWS Obituary
Ivah Ruth Andrews

age 89, of Canton, passed away December 14, 2019. She was born February 15, 1930, daughter to the late Rexford and Ivah (Foraker) Kindall. She was a member of 38th Street Church of Christ; and had been a booker keeper working beside her husband at Jerry's Amoco for over 20 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald L. Andrews; and siblings, Edward, Clifford, Wilbur, Orien, Lemuel, Harry and Harold "Doc" Kindall.

Survivors include her daughter, Lavonne Eckman of Louisville; grandchildren, Crystal O' Connor, Brandon Eckman and Breauna Eckman; and great-grandchildren, Madisyn, Tristyn, Jaidyn and Ashtyn Taylor. There are numerous nieces and nephews also surviving.

Funeral service will be held Thursday at 12 noon at Reed Funeral Home CANTON Chapel, with Minister Lance Lindenberger officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Calling hours will be held one hour prior to the service from 11 a.m.-12 noon. Those wishing to send their condolences may visit:

www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of IVAH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -