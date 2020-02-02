|
Ivan E. Yost
age 91, passed away Dec. 16, 2019 in Florida. He was born Feb. 18, 1928 in Massillon, son to the late Clarence and Bessie (Faust) Yost. He proudly served in the United States Air Force and had been a member of Springwood Campground for 20 plus years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Flora Yost; son, Rick Yost; great-grandson, Raistlin Brown; sisters, Helen Strouble, Evelyn Brumbaugh and brother, Eldon "Bud" Yost. Survivors include his children, Terry (Kathy) Yost, Cindy (Rick) Grimm; six grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Jacob Lutheran Church, 8697 Mudbrook Street NW in Massillon. Visitation with the family will be held one hour prior to the service from 10-11 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow. Those wishing to send online condolences may visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 2, 2020