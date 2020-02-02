Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Jacob Lutheran Church
8697 Mudbrook Street NW
Massillon, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Jacob Lutheran Church
8697 Mudbrook Street NW
Massillon, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ivan Yost
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ivan E. Yost


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ivan E. Yost Obituary
Ivan E. Yost

age 91, passed away Dec. 16, 2019 in Florida. He was born Feb. 18, 1928 in Massillon, son to the late Clarence and Bessie (Faust) Yost. He proudly served in the United States Air Force and had been a member of Springwood Campground for 20 plus years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Flora Yost; son, Rick Yost; great-grandson, Raistlin Brown; sisters, Helen Strouble, Evelyn Brumbaugh and brother, Eldon "Bud" Yost. Survivors include his children, Terry (Kathy) Yost, Cindy (Rick) Grimm; six grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Jacob Lutheran Church, 8697 Mudbrook Street NW in Massillon. Visitation with the family will be held one hour prior to the service from 10-11 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow. Those wishing to send online condolences may visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ivan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -