Home

POWERED BY

Services
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church
4019 Manchester Rd.
Akron, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ivan Weber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ivan J. Weber


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ivan J. Weber Obituary
Ivan J. Weber

Mass of Christian Burial will be held THURSDAY,

9:30 a.m. at St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church, 4019 Manchester Rd., Akron, Fr. G. David Bline celebrant. Procession will form at the church. Burial with military honors by Firestone VFW #3383 at

Clinton Cemetery.

Calling Hours Wednesday, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E. (Rt. 93) Canal Fulton. In lieu of flowers,

memorials may be made in Ivan's name to the Ohio

Veterans Memorial Park, 8005

Cleveland-Massillon Road, Clinton, OH 44216.

www.swigarteasterling

funeralhome.com

Swigart-Easterling,

330-854-2356
Published in The Repository on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ivan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
Download Now