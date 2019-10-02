|
|
Ivan J. Weber
Mass of Christian Burial will be held THURSDAY,
9:30 a.m. at St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church, 4019 Manchester Rd., Akron, Fr. G. David Bline celebrant. Procession will form at the church. Burial with military honors by Firestone VFW #3383 at
Clinton Cemetery.
Calling Hours Wednesday, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E. (Rt. 93) Canal Fulton. In lieu of flowers,
memorials may be made in Ivan's name to the Ohio
Veterans Memorial Park, 8005
Cleveland-Massillon Road, Clinton, OH 44216.
www.swigarteasterling
funeralhome.com
Swigart-Easterling,
330-854-2356
Published in The Repository on Oct. 2, 2019