Ivory Joe Vance
Went home to be with the lord peacefully on July 1, 2019 at Aultman Woodlawn, surrounded by his family. Ivory was born on January 16, 1956 in Canton, Ohio to the late John Wesley Vance and the late Mamie Perrin. He was a retired truck driver and also worked part-time at the Stark County Humane Society. Ivory loved God and his family unconditionally and was known for his since of humor. Ivory was a member of Deliverance Christian Church. He enjoyed playing dominoes and in his younger years, was a Madden Football fanatic.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, John Henry and James Vance, Johnny Walls and sister Ida Mae Vance. Ivory leaves behind his loving wife, Michele and children, Ivan and Courtney Allen, of Canton, Mia (Will) Penn of Columbus and Joshua Pleasant of Canton; six grandchildren that were his heart - Khamya, Jordynn, Gia, Ivyanna, Cameron and Violet; as well as his best buds (furbabies), Maxwell and Lucious.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be sent to 1929 - 5th Street SE, Canton OH 44707.
Reed Funeral Home
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on July 5, 2019