Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
J. FRANK GOTSCHALL


1929 - 2019
J. FRANK GOTSCHALL Obituary
J. Frank Gotschall

age 89, of Louisville, Ohio passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at his home. He was born In Malvern, Ohio on November 3, 1929 to the late Donald and Mary (Leyda) Gotschall. He was a long time member of Christ United Methodist Church in Louisville and the Friendship Sunday School Class of the church. Frank was an Army Veteran and was retired from J & L Specialty Steel. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Marjorie Gotschall; three brothers: Cyril (Lenora) Gotschall, Dwight and Richard Gotschall.

Frank is survived by four daughters: Diana (Dan) Kolm, Debbie Gotschall, Darlene (Mike) Rohrer and Denise (Ron) Hamsher and a son, Dale (Lisa) Gotschall; five grandchildren: John Rohrer, Justin, Jessica, and Jennifer Hamsher, and Nathaniel Gotschall; sister in law, Margaret Gotschall.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday with the Rev. Dr. Larry Hinkle officiating at the Stier- Israel Funeral Home in Louisville. Calling hours will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home. Frank will be laid to rest beside his wife, Marjorie, in Union Cemetery, Louisville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ United Methodist Church, 600 E. Gorgas St., Louisville, Ohio 44641. Online condolences may be left at:

www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Stier - Israel Funeral Home

330 875-1414
Published in The Repository on Aug. 7, 2019
