J. Frank Gotschall
Funeral services will be
11 a.m. Friday with the Rev. Dr. Larry Hinkle officiating at the Stier- Israel Funeral Home in Louisville. Calling hours will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday evening at the
funeral home.
Frank will be laid to rest beside his wife, Marjorie, in Union Cemetery, Louisville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ United Methodist Church, 600 E. Gorgas St., Louisville, Ohio 44641. Online condolences may be left at:
www.stierisrael
funeralhome.com
Stier - Israel Funeral Home
330 875-1414
Published in The Repository on Aug. 8, 2019