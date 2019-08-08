Home

POWERED BY

Services
Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for J. GOTSCHALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

J. FRANK GOTSCHALL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
J. FRANK GOTSCHALL Obituary
J. Frank Gotschall

Funeral services will be

11 a.m. Friday with the Rev. Dr. Larry Hinkle officiating at the Stier- Israel Funeral Home in Louisville. Calling hours will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday evening at the

funeral home.

Frank will be laid to rest beside his wife, Marjorie, in Union Cemetery, Louisville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ United Methodist Church, 600 E. Gorgas St., Louisville, Ohio 44641. Online condolences may be left at:

www.stierisrael

funeralhome.com

Stier - Israel Funeral Home

330 875-1414
Published in The Repository on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of J.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now