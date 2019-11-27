|
|
J. Ted Tomak, Sr.
age 85, of Louisville, Ohio passed away Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. He was born July 25, 1934 in Kipling, Ohio to the late John and Jennie Tomak. Ted was the owner and president of Regal Metal Products in Minerva, Ohio. He was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. Ted was a former member of the Board of Directors for the Louisville YMCA, Central Trust Bank of Minerva, and Bank One in Akron and Minerva.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Tomak, in 2016. Ted is survived by his daughters, Kathy (Tim) Cook and Nancy Tomak; a son, Ted (Valerie) Tomak, Jr and five grandchildren, Tim Cook, Jr, Desiree Cook, John Balint, Christian Tomak and Lauren Tomak.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Louis Catholic Church in Louisville with Rev. Fr. Robert Miller as Celebrant. Calling hours will be 6-8 p.m. Friday evening at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville. Ted will be laid to rest beside his wife in St. Louis Parish Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family would like memorial donations made to: St. Joseph Senior Living Chapel Fund, 2308 Reno Dr, Louisville, OH 44641 or Cross Roads Hospice of NEO, 3743 Boettler Oaks Dr, Suite E, Green, OH 44685. Online condolences may be left at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com.
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Nov. 27, 2019