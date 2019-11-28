|
|
|
J. Ted Tomak, Sr.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Louis Catholic Church in Louisville with Rev. Fr. Robert Miller as Celebrant. Calling hours will be 6-8 p.m. Friday evening at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville. Ted will be laid to rest beside his wife in St. Louis Parish Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family would like memorial donations made to: St. Joseph Senior Living Chapel Fund, 2308 Reno Dr, Louisville, OH 44641 or Cross Roads Hospice of NEO, 3743 Boettler Oaks Dr, Suite E, Green, OH 44685. Online condolences may be left at www. stierisraelfuneralhome.com.
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Nov. 28, 2019