|
|
Jack A. Schrader 1946-2019
age 72, of Canton, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, while visiting in Florida. He was born March 2, 1946 in Canton, a son of the late Lloyd and Anna (Hegal) Schrader, and was a life resident. Jack was a 1964 graduate of Timken High School where he was on a co-op program and went directly to Duncan Press where he was a printer for 39 years, retiring in 2001. Jack was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, was an avid bowler, and enjoyed camping and fishing where he made many good friends. He and his wife were Foster Parents for forty children over six years. He served in the U. S. Army Reserves.
Jack is survived by his wife, Annick Schrader, with whom he celebrated their 41st Wedding Anniversary on May 21st, one son, Jeremy Schrader, a granddaughter, Cadence Schrader, and a sister, Patricia Egan.
Services will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home with Pastor Leah Schafer officiating. Friends may call Monday 6-8 p.m. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
Gordon (330) 456-4766
Published in The Repository on Feb. 24, 2019