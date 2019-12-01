Home

Arnold Funeral Home
1517 North Market Ave.
Canton, OH 44714
(330) 456-7291
Jack Asael


1923 - 2019
Jack Asael Obituary
Jack Asael

age 96 of Canton, passed away Thursday afternoon in his home with his daughter by his side. He was born in Brooklyn New York November 13, 1923 to Hyman and Bella (Cohen) Asael. Jack was a scrap dealer and was a member of Agudas Achim Congregation.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Rose in 2007; a son Mark; sister, two brothers; brother-in-law Jack Garfinkle and niece Marcia Garfinkle in 2019. Survivors include a daughter, Sandra Asael of Canton; sister-in-law Elaine Garfinkle of Canton; nieces Elaine Klier and Marlene Fineman and nephew, Sam Demayo.

Graveside services were held Friday, November 29, 2019 in Canton Hebrew Cemetery with Rabbi A.J. Kushner officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jack's name to Agudas Achim.

Arnold-Canton

330-456-7291

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Dec. 1, 2019
