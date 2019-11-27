|
Jack Bruce "Coop" Cooper
80, of Panama City, FL., went home to be with The Lord on November 14, 2019 at the Clifford Chester Sims State Veterans Nursing Home in Panama City. Jack was born February 21, 1939 in Canton, Ohio to Charles and Mary (Bungard) Cooper; and is a United States Army Veteran and continued working the remainder of his civilian career as a mechanic working on military aircraft.
He is survived by his children: Marco Cooper and Jacqueline McInish; grandsons: Preston Cooper, Van and Lance McInish; nieces, nephews, church family and friends.
Memorial services will take place 2 pm Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at the Kent-Forest Lawn Funeral Home, Panama City, FL. Interment will be held 1:30 pm Wednesday December 4, 2019 at Barrancas National Cemetery in Pensacola. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: First Assembly of God, 1701 NE Avenue, Panama City, FL 32405.
Kent-Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 850-763-4694
Published in The Repository on Nov. 27, 2019