Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Committal
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
chapel at Calvary Cemetery
Jack D. Peterson


1923 - 2020
Jack D. Peterson Obituary
Jack D. Peterson 1923-2020

Massillon, Ohio

Jack D. Peterson, 96, of Massillon, passed away Feb. 6, 2020. Jack was born in Massillon on Sept. 14, 1923, the son of the late George and Muriel (Salter) Peterson. He was a lifelong resident of Massillon and a 1941 graduate of Washington High School. Jack was very proud of his military service during World War II. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1943 and trained at Naval Station Great Lakes as a radioman. He was attached to the 4th Marine Division and was stationed at Majuro Atoll, Marshall Islands throughout the war until his discharge in 1946. Jack met his future wife Edith Santilli at Griscom - Russell Manufacturing in 1948. They married in 1950 and enjoyed 65 years of marriage. Jack earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration at Bowling Green State University in 1950 and worked in the insurance industry until he graduated from Kent State with a Bachelor and Masters of Science in education. Jack began his teaching career when he taught fifth and sixth grades in the Orrville public schools. He then taught in the Massillon City School system and served as principal at Horace Mann, Franklin, York and Emerson Elementary Schools until his retirement in 1989. Jack was an avid baseball fan and played as a pitcher for several area fast-pitch softball teams in the 50s and 60s. After his retirement, he enjoyed playing golf with his friends until he was 91 years old. He will be most remembered as a master joke teller and enjoyed making people laugh.

In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by wife, Edith and brother, Robert. He is survived by his daughter, Nancy (Karl) von Gunten of Cary, N.C., and his son, David Peterson of Canton; his granddaughter, Laura (Jeremy) Arredondo of Garland, Texas; his brother, Bill Peterson of Massillon; nephew, Rich (Stephanie) Peterson of Erie, Pa., and several other nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank the staff, nurses and aides of Amherst Meadows, caregivers Patty Miller, Loretta Evans, and Trish Lucas along with Harbor Light Hospice for all of the support they provided during Jack's later years.

The family will receive friends at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon on Monday Feb. 10th from 5–8 p.m. Committal service at 11 a.m. in the chapel at Calvary Cemetery on Tuesday, Feb. 11th. The family requests in lieu of flowers donations may be made to Harbor Light Hospice, 207 Portage Trail, EXT. West, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44223.

Paquelet Funeral Home, 330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Feb. 8, 2020
