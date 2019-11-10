Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Singer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack David Singer


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack David Singer Obituary
Jack David Singer

83, of Canton, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. He was born July 6, 1936 in Canton, Ohio to the late Carl and Mamie Singer. Jack graduated from Lincoln High School class of 1954 and attended University of Cincinnati and The Ohio State studying engineering, until he was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1959. Jack was a hardworking man and worked until the age of 75 serving as Project Manager for several construction companies throughout the Canton area. People would always complement Jack on his smile. He was an avid traveler and enjoyed playing golf, he also earned his pilot's license and flew a Cessna 150. He was also a member of Maryland Ave. Baptist Church. Jack was a dedicated son, husband, father and grandfather and will be dearly missed by all. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, John Singer; and sister, Jean Ferree.

Jack is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Loretta; daughter, Bonnie Singer Mundorff; grandsons, Westen Scott Mundorff and Cameron Lane Mundorff; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.

In honoring Jack's wishes, he will be cremated and there will be no services. Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit:

www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -