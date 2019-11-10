|
Jack David Singer
83, of Canton, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. He was born July 6, 1936 in Canton, Ohio to the late Carl and Mamie Singer. Jack graduated from Lincoln High School class of 1954 and attended University of Cincinnati and The Ohio State studying engineering, until he was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1959. Jack was a hardworking man and worked until the age of 75 serving as Project Manager for several construction companies throughout the Canton area. People would always complement Jack on his smile. He was an avid traveler and enjoyed playing golf, he also earned his pilot's license and flew a Cessna 150. He was also a member of Maryland Ave. Baptist Church. Jack was a dedicated son, husband, father and grandfather and will be dearly missed by all. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, John Singer; and sister, Jean Ferree.
Jack is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Loretta; daughter, Bonnie Singer Mundorff; grandsons, Westen Scott Mundorff and Cameron Lane Mundorff; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
In honoring Jack's wishes, he will be cremated and there will be no services.
