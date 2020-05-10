Jack E. Hallam
Age 73, died Tuesday after a brief illness. He was a life resident of Canton, 1965 graduate of Perry High School, member of Saint Joan of Arc Catholic Church and a Vietnam War Army Veteran.
Survived by his sister, Carol Nichols of Lake Dallas, Texas; brothers and sisters-in-law, David Hallam of Canton, Donald and Brenda Hallam of Amarillo, Texas, and Linda Hallam of Canton; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Dorothy Hallam; and a brother, Robert Hallam.
Mass of Christian Burial was held at Saint Joan of Arc Catholic Church with burial in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be made to:
www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
(Lamiell, 330-456-7373)
Published in The Repository on May 10, 2020.