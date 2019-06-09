|
Jack E. Senften
Friday, June 7, 2019 the best guy in the whole world went home to be with the Lord - and he'll be so missed. Jack E. Senften, 91, son of the late Albertum and Harriet (Edwards) Senften, husband, of Evelyn (Van Sickel) Senften, passed away at the Navarre Altercare Nursing Home. Jack was preceded in death by siblings, June Roberts, H. Glenn Senften, F. Merle Senften and Loretta Cecil. In addition to his wife, Evelyn and his best-ever fur buddy, Missy Marie, he leaves nieces and nephews, Lori (Norman) Cecil, of Findlay, David Senften (Carol) of Massillon, Ted (Sylvia) of West Virginia, Tim (Brita) of Sweden, Norma Bille and Laurinda Bille both of Canton, Mark Roberts of Idaho, Stan and Stuart Senften of Massillon and special nephew, Dean F. Senften (Chloe) of North Lawrence.
Jack was in sales for Westab, a division of the Mead Corporation; the candy division of Borden; St. Regis Paper; David Brothers and also had been a buyer of school supplies, and stationery for Schuman Drugs. Jack was a Navy veteran of World War II and enjoyed fishing and was a proponent of "catch and release." He and his wife had the opportunity to do much traveling having been to 29 different countries and three different continents. Jack was a member of the Clinton Masonic Lodge.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Repository on June 9, 2019