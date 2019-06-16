|
|
Jack Fisher
age 92, of Canton, Past President and CEO of Fishers Foods, passed away Saturday June 15, 2019 in his residence surrounded by his loving family. A Memorial Service will be Tuesday 2 p.m. at Temple Israel. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Canton Jewish Community Federation or Stark County Humane Society. Complete obituary information will be in Tuesday's Canton Repository.
Arnold Canton
330-456-7291
www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on June 16, 2019