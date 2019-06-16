Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arnold Funeral Home
1517 North Market Ave.
Canton, OH 44714
(330) 456-7291
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Temple Israel
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Fisher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Fisher

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jack Fisher Obituary
Jack Fisher

age 92, of Canton, Past President and CEO of Fishers Foods, passed away Saturday June 15, 2019 in his residence surrounded by his loving family. A Memorial Service will be Tuesday 2 p.m. at Temple Israel. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Canton Jewish Community Federation or Stark County Humane Society. Complete obituary information will be in Tuesday's Canton Repository.

Arnold Canton

330-456-7291

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now