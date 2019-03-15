Home

Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral & Crematory Services
26 2nd St NE
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-4193
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
JACK G. JONES

JACK G. JONES Obituary
Jack G. Jones

Formerly of Massillon, passed away peacefully in Wilmington, N.C. on January 4, 2019, at the age of 95.

A memorial service will be conducted at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. Pastor Julia Wertz will officiate and military honors will conclude the service. Burial will follow at East Greenville Cemetery. The family will receive condolences one hour prior to the service, from 10:30 – 11:30 Saturday morning in the funeral home. A full obituary is presented at www.atkinsonfeucht.com.







Published in The Repository on Mar. 15, 2019
