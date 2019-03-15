|
|
Jack G. Jones
Formerly of Massillon, passed away peacefully in Wilmington, N.C. on January 4, 2019, at the age of 95.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. Pastor Julia Wertz will officiate and military honors will conclude the service. Burial will follow at East Greenville Cemetery. The family will receive condolences one hour prior to the service, from 10:30 – 11:30 Saturday morning in the funeral home. A full obituary is presented at www.atkinsonfeucht.com.
330-833-4193
Published in The Repository on Mar. 15, 2019