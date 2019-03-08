Home

Age 85, of Canton, passed away Tuesday March 5, 2019. He was born July 25, 1933 in Canton, a son of the late Howard and Gladys (Sponseller) Lowry, and was a life resident. Jack was a 1951 graduate of McKinley High School. He was retired from Cramer Sheet Metal, and previously had been employed many years by A. G. Stafford Co. as a sheet metal draftsman. He was a long-time member of the former Martin Luther Lutheran Church and now is a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a grandson, Michael Kerr. Jack is survived by his wife, Carol J. Lowry, with whom he celebrated their 64th Wedding Anniversary on July 24th; three daughters, Jan (Joe) Kerr, Joan (Mark) Reusser, and Julie (Scott) Wish; two sons, Jeffrey Lowry and Joel Lowry; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A Private Celebration of Life for the family will be held on Sat. with Rev. Tim Muse as Celebrant. There will be no calling hours. The family would like to thank the staff at Aultman Compassionate Care for the kindness and dignity offered him. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jack's memory may be made to Aultman Hospice, 2821 Woodlawn Ave. NW, Canton, OH 44708. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Repository on Mar. 8, 2019
