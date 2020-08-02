1/1
JACK H. VOGT
Jack H. Vogt

age 93, of Canton, passed away Sunday evening. Born in Canton to the late William and Martha Vogt. Jack was an Army Veteran and was a self-employed Metal Finisher. He enjoyed auto racing, traveling the United States with his wife, Dortha, and anything and everything about trains.

In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by stepson, Brad Truett; three brothers and two sisters. He is survived by his beloved wife, Dortha "Susie Bell"; sons, Jack (Nancy) Vogt, Jr., and William A. (Mary) Vogt, Sr.; step-children: Kelly Truett, Kevan (Cheryl)Truett, Linda Pappas; step daughter-in-law, Bonnie Truett; sister, Betty Drukenbrod; 13 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

A private graveside service with Military Honors was held for the family. Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. Please sign the guest book at: arnoldfuneralhome.com

Arnold & Spiker-Foster-Shriver

330-455-0349

Published in The Repository on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Arnold & Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home
4817 Cleveland Ave., N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
330-455-0349
