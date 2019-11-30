|
Jack Hone
passed away peacefully at the age of 81 on Oct. 29, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones following a long illness with Alzheimer's disease. Jack graduated from Apollo High School (Pennsylvania), and was an honorable Veteran of the United States Navy. He studied music at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, and Economics at Case Western Reserve University of Ohio where he graduated Magna Cum Laude. Jack's esteemed career in publishing began in 1969 and included 12 years as publisher of Tire Review Magazine (1987-1999), the flagship publication of Babcox Media (Akron, Ohio) He was the co-founder of Hone Media Group, and was celebrated as a talented musician and music teacher. After serving as a musician in the U.S. Navy playing trumpet and flugelhorn, Jack enjoyed a nearly lifelong career as a professional musician, during which he had the unique opportunity to perform with many of the jazz greats including Miles Davis. He was known for his deep faith in God, and his love of his wife, children, grandchildren, friends, and an extra dry vodka martini on the rocks with a twist. He was a dedicated and loyal friend, and is remembered by many as a strong but gentle mentor and leader. Jack was a diehard fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Pittsburgh Steelers, and proudly waived the black and gold. Jack loved to laugh, adventure and read. He dreamed of hiking the Appalachian trail and hoped to one day write the story of his music career, including having met many of the jazz greats like Mr. Louis Armstrong. Jack's favorite vacation destination was Anna Maria Island on the Gulf Coast of Florida. He was affectionately known by the family as "Father Christmas" because of his love of God, holiday traditions and the expression of charity and cheer. Following his retirement, Jack taught private music lessons, and also served in the role of Music Director for The Church of the Covenant in Canton, Ohio.
Jack is the eldest child of Samuel and Charlotte Hone (deceased), and brother to Linda Shipe (deceased) and Dr. Charlene Nunley (husband, Fred.) He is survived by his sister, Charlene; wife, Sharon; son, Michael Hone (wife Patrice); daughter, Lorraine Nokes (husband Jeffrey); daughter, Tracy Teuscher; first wife, Marilyn Hone; 12 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be observed on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 beginning at 2 p.m. at Denbow Gasche Funeral Home located at 313 Center Street, Ashland, Ohio, 44805. Immediately following the memorial service, family and friends are welcomed to enjoy food, live music, and fellowship in the funeral home's Legacy Room. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family respectfully requests that gifts be made in the name of Jack Hone to the Jackson School for the Arts, Jackson High School, 7600 Fulton Dr. NW, Massillon, Ohio, 44646, attention Susan Gardner, JSA Director. Denbow-Gasche Funeral Home & Crematory is handling the arrangements.
Denbow-Gasche Funeral Home, 419-281-2566
Published in The Repository on Nov. 30, 2019