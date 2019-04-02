Home

JACK K. WARREN Jr.

JACK K. WARREN Jr. Obituary
Jack K. Warren, Jr.

age 78, died Sunday. He was a life resident of the Canton. Survived by his sister, Diane (Robert) Leper of Massillon, brother, James (Sandra) Warren of North Canton and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Ann Warren.

Service will be Thursday at 10 a.m. in the Lamiell Funeral Home with Pastor Amy Downard officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Friends may call Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. Condolences may be made to: www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

Published in The Repository on Apr. 2, 2019
