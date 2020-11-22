1/1
Jack Kibler
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jack M. Kibler

94, of Minerva, and recently of Copeland Oaks, passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Jack was born March 15, 1926 in Bayard, the son of Arthur and Lillian (Behner) Kibler. He graduated in the class of 1944 from Minerva High School and was a member of Regina Coeli Catholic Church. He was a veteran of WWII, serving in the U.S. Army Air Corps from 1944 to 1946. Jack then worked for 40 years in the chemistry department at Babcock and Wilcox Research Center. Once retired he enjoyed spending winters with his wife Nancy and their special friends in Ft. Myers, Fla. Jack was known for his famous Manhattans, baked ham and deviled eggs. Jack loved working outdoors maintaining his park-like property. He enjoyed edging flower beds, fluffing mulch, watering his urns of impatiens, and carefully trimming the hedge along the side of his house. He enjoyed friendships with many wonderful people and was known in his neighborhood for hosting "Jack's Group" on Tuesday nights. He and Nancy truly loved cruising around in his Miata convertible, "R Blue 1", in the summers.

Jack was preceded in death by Nancy (Markino) Kibler, his wife of 67 years; brothers, Marion, Earl and Karl Kibler; and sisters, Twylah Betz and Jane Hawkins; as well as son-in-law, Bill Mease. He is survived by daughter, Cindy Mease, of Canton; and son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Cindy Kibler, of Malvern. Also surviving is brother, J David Kibler (Joanne) of Minerva. Left with wonderful memories of their Grandpa are five grandchildren, Kyle (Stephanie) Kibler, Jennifer Kibler, Karli (Dave) Markoski, David Mease (Katherine Mueller), and Allison Mease (Roman Shneyder). Also bringing joy to his life were his seven great-grandchildren, Kenna, Kira, Cole, Grady, Harrison, Will and Sophie.

Private graveside services will take place before internment at Moultrie Cemetery. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at

www.gotschallfuneralhome.com

Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home

330-868-4900

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, Inc.
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

9 entries
November 21, 2020
Jim and family: Deepest sympathy at this most trying time. May God grant you peace and understanding as you grieve your loss. Dave and Nancy DeDent
November 21, 2020
Cindy,

Extending you and your family my sincere condolences....

In Prayer,
Ronda (Haines) Pett
Ronda Pett
November 21, 2020
May the love of God surround you and your family during this difficult time,
May you come to know that the love of God is with you always,

May your memories of Jack M. Kibler, give you peace, comfort and strength

Rest now in the arms of our Lord your mission on earth is complete.
I thank you for your service to our Country and my Freedom. You will not be forgotten.
My thoughts
and prayers to the family of .

US Army Air Corps Veteran, Jack M. Kibler, is “A True American Hero” God Bless†

† Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends. John 15:13 †
Cheryl J Skinner Tri-State Military Museum
November 20, 2020
Sympathy & Prayers to the Kibler family.
Ron & Nellie(Marteney)Shirley
Friend
November 20, 2020
My sympathies, Cindy.
Carla Unkefer
November 20, 2020
Cindy, I am sorry to hear about your dad. But what a wonderful long life he had. I know you have tons of good memories of all your days with him.
Bonnie Glick
Friend
November 20, 2020
Karli and family. My deepest sympathy for you on your loss. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Pat Ridgway
Friend
November 20, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Thinking of your families.
Ed, Pam and Nicole Edwards
Friend
November 20, 2020
Cindy, Jim and families, may you be blessed with comfort and peace during this time of sorrow. We were happy that Jack and your Mother had become part of our Copeland family. Sadly Niles and I did not get the opportunity to become friends with Nancy as we did with Jack. He was a one of a kind guy and we will miss him very much.
Niles and Sandy Betz
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved