Jack M. Kibler94, of Minerva, and recently of Copeland Oaks, passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Jack was born March 15, 1926 in Bayard, the son of Arthur and Lillian (Behner) Kibler. He graduated in the class of 1944 from Minerva High School and was a member of Regina Coeli Catholic Church. He was a veteran of WWII, serving in the U.S. Army Air Corps from 1944 to 1946. Jack then worked for 40 years in the chemistry department at Babcock and Wilcox Research Center. Once retired he enjoyed spending winters with his wife Nancy and their special friends in Ft. Myers, Fla. Jack was known for his famous Manhattans, baked ham and deviled eggs. Jack loved working outdoors maintaining his park-like property. He enjoyed edging flower beds, fluffing mulch, watering his urns of impatiens, and carefully trimming the hedge along the side of his house. He enjoyed friendships with many wonderful people and was known in his neighborhood for hosting "Jack's Group" on Tuesday nights. He and Nancy truly loved cruising around in his Miata convertible, "R Blue 1", in the summers.Jack was preceded in death by Nancy (Markino) Kibler, his wife of 67 years; brothers, Marion, Earl and Karl Kibler; and sisters, Twylah Betz and Jane Hawkins; as well as son-in-law, Bill Mease. He is survived by daughter, Cindy Mease, of Canton; and son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Cindy Kibler, of Malvern. Also surviving is brother, J David Kibler (Joanne) of Minerva. Left with wonderful memories of their Grandpa are five grandchildren, Kyle (Stephanie) Kibler, Jennifer Kibler, Karli (Dave) Markoski, David Mease (Katherine Mueller), and Allison Mease (Roman Shneyder). Also bringing joy to his life were his seven great-grandchildren, Kenna, Kira, Cole, Grady, Harrison, Will and Sophie.Private graveside services will take place before internment at Moultrie Cemetery.