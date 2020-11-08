Jack L. Beacon
Age 84, of Canton passed away on November 6, 2020. He was born in Canton on January 5, 1936 to the late Albert and Esther Beacon. He was a graduate of Timken High School and went on to work for the Timken Company as a Senior Research Technician for 43 years until his retirement. He spent his free time doing jigsaw puzzles and tending to his garden. Jack took great interest in trains and loved his family dearly. He will be greatly missed.
In addition to his parents, Jack is preceded in death by his sister, Sandra Sherrod. He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Frances Beacon; children, Jack (Claudia) Beacon, Deb (Gregg) McCort, Keith (Melanie) Beacon; nine grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and siblings Dennis Cunningham and Michelle Stickle.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Aultman Hospice in Jack's honor. Visitation with social distancing will take place on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel; located at 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW, North Canton, OH 44720. Service will be private for the family. For those wishing to send condolences please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
330-477-6721