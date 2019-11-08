Home

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Perry Christian Church
139 Perry Dr. NW
Canton, OH
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Perry Christian Church
139 Perry Dr. NW
Canton, OH
Jack L. Brunker


1940 - 2019
Jack L. Brunker Obituary
Jack L. Brunker

79, of Massillon passed away on November 5, 2019. Jack was born in Massillon, Ohio on May 11, 1940 to the late Robert and Iona Brunker. He served in the U.S. Navy, retired from Ohio Edison after 20 years of service and was member of Perry Christian Church.

He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Susan A. Brunker (nee Whitmer); sons, Ronald Brunker and Steven (Nancy) Brunker; four grandchildren; six great grandchildren and brother, Gary (Karin) Brunker.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Perry Christian Church, 139 Perry Dr. NW, Canton, OH 44708 with Pastor Rod Geiger officiating. Family and friends may visit from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service on Saturday. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the . The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.

Reed Funeral Home

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Nov. 8, 2019
