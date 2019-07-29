Home

Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.
266 North Main Street
Magnolia, OH 44643
(330) 866-9425
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.
266 North Main Street
Magnolia, OH 44643
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.
266 North Main Street
Magnolia, OH 44643
Jack L. Hepner


1948 - 2019
Jack L. Hepner Obituary
Jack L. Hepner

Age 71, of Waynesburg, passed away Sat., July 27, 2019, in the Cleveland Clinic, from complications of esophageal cancer. He was born Jan. 29, 1948 in Oneida, Ohio, a son of the late James. E. "Ned" and Margaret (Barnes) Hepner, Sr., and had been a Waynesburg resident most of his life. Jack retired in 2000 from The Timken Co., after 33 1/2 years service, where he was a crane operator. He loved to fish and hunt, and every year he wanted to get a really big buck.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Eddie, Jr. and Bob Hepner. Jack is survived by his wife, Judy Kinkade Hepner, with whom he celebrated their 52nd Wedding Anniversary on June 9th; one daughter, Robin (Randy) Swinehart; two granddaughters, Rachel (Eric Warnken) Swinehart, and Raelle (Zach) Glaser; two great-grandsons, Declan and Rylan Warnken; one sister, Mildred House; several nieces, nephews, and brothers-in-law; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Norman and Juanita Maury; his special friends at the McDonalds lunch bunch, Anita, Barb, Jean, Lowell, Cel, Carmen, Linda and Jimmy.

Services will be held Wed. at 11 a.m. in the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia with Rev. Joe Svancara officiating. Interment will be in Sandy Valley Cemetery. Friends may call Tuesday 6-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jack's memory may be made to the Carroll County Animal Protective League, 4901 Canton Rd. NW, #353, Carrollton, OH 44615. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com

Gordon (330) 866-9425
Published in The Repository on July 29, 2019
