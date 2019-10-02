|
Jack L. Patterson
Jack ("The Captain") Patterson, a life-long North Canton, OH resident, passed away peacefully on October 1, 2019, after a brief battle with cancer. He was 74. Jack was born July 5, 1945 to Frank and Hyla (Edie) Patterson. He graduated from North Canton High School (now Hoover) in 1963 at which he played center on the football team and began his life-long passion for wrestling. He briefly attended Hiram College and Kent State University before being hired at the Hoover Company where he retired as a supervisor of armatures and fields after 37 years. Jack had a passion for three things: firefighting, wrestling, and golf. As soon as he was old enough, he became a volunteer firefighter with the North Canton Fire Department in 1966. In 1986 he was promoted to Captain, thus acquiring the nickname that would follow him for the next 33 years. He finished his final shift as a fireman in 2017, retiring after more than 50 years of service. A former high school and Hiram College wrestler, Jack extended his love of the sport through officiating – working as a referee for 47 seasons. He was inducted into the Stark County Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2001. After finally hanging up his ref's whistle, he helped coach wrestling at North Canton Middle School guiding and mentoring those new to the sport. As if those passions were not enough, he spent 21 summers working at Arrowhead Golf Club and playing a round whenever he could. He was known to share tales of each passion with good friends met along the way, especially at the Fraternal Order of Eagles where he had been a member since 1998.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Hyla, as well as his brother, Fred Patterson and his sister, Joan Shaub. He is survived by his wife, Karen, to whom he was married since 2001. Also surviving are his three children and their spouses: Jack (Carla) Patterson, Jr., Chris (Scott) Lantz, and Cindy (Dan) McFadden and eight grandchildren: Garrett, Audrey, Grant, Tyler, Jessica, Regan, Sam and Jonah. In addition, he is survived by Karen's children: Terri (Victor) VanSickle, Crockett (Brandy) Roush, and Collin (Becca) Roush and her eight grandchildren: Emily, Ty, Morgan, Drew, Lily, Alex, Bella and Brooklyn. Also surviving are five nephews, Ted, Dan and Bill Shaub; Jeff and John Patterson; sister-in-law, Marilyn Patterson, and his best furry friend, Sully.
Calling hours will be held at Karlo-Libby Funeral Home, 5000 Everhard Rd NW, Canton, OH on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 6 to 8 pm followed by the Stark County Firefighters last alarm service. A memorial service on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the North Canton Wrestling Booster Club (NCWBC), 3415 Ramsgate St NW, North Canton, OH 44720.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 2, 2019