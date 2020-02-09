|
|
Jack O. Angelo
age 89, passed away February 5, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center. Born in Canton, Ohio on October 30, 1930 to Jack and Angelina (Dinino) Angelo. Jack was a hard working and loving husband and father. Graduated from Timken High School and was a Korean War veteran. Retired from Sugardale Foods and Doctors Hospital.
Preceded in death by brother, Donald Angelo, son Rocco Angelo, granddaughter, Angela Latchic. Survived by his loving wife, Joan of 40 years. sisters, Ruth Kissinger (Jim), Joanne Meola (Mike), sister in law, Shirley Angelo: children, Jack Angelo III, Tina Theil; stepchildren, Robin Latchic, Teresa Yang (Tony), Pam Christ (Dean); grandchildren, Tony and Ashley Angelo, Joseph Theil, Tony and Richard Yang, Nick, Dylan and Alexis Christ, great granddaughter Marissa Yang.
Donations can be made to the of your choice. Friends may call on Sunday, February 16th from 1:00-3:00 at Schneeberger Funeral Home followed by a brief service at 3:00. Burial with military honors will follow at Warstler Cemetery. Special thanks to Mercy Hospice and Dr Galang Jr. To sign the online guest book, visit us at www.SchneebergerFuneral.com
Schneeberger 330-456-8237
Published in The Repository on Feb. 9, 2020