Jack P. Gallo
1942 - 2020
Jack P Gallo

78, of Alvaton, KY and formerly of Canton passed away on October 27, 2020 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green (KY). The Canton native was born on August 14, 1942 to the late Guitano and Florence (Latanzio) Gallo. He is also preceded in death by a brother, Harold Tersigni and an uncle, Frank Gallo. Jack was a First Sargent in the 1st Cavalry Division, 173rd Airborne, United States Army. He served from 1967 to 1968 in Vietnam. He was also an auto parts manager at Hall of Fame Auto Parts in Massillon, Ohio and a member of White Stone Quarry Baptist Church. Jack loved his family and adored his five grandsons. His fondest memories were riding his horse, Mia and camping with his wife Barbara at Beaver Creek State Park.

Survivors include his wife, Barbara Schneider Gallo; children, Heather Gallo Nau (Brian) of Canton, Mike Bowen (Kim) of Rockfield, KY, and Marci Bowen Monro (Glenn) of Dallas, TX; grandsons, Mason Bowen (Danielle), Logan Bowen, Justin Bowen, Luke Monro, and Caleb Monro; brother, Robert Gallo; sister, Adeline Gallo; uncle, Gerald Tersigni; and several friends, nieces, and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at Noon, Friday, Oct. 30 at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel (832 Broadway Ave., Bowling Green, KY) with visitation from 10 a.m. until service time. Burial will take place at Still Cemetery in Rockfield, KY. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Freedom Farm at Whispering Grace Horse (https://whisperinggracehorses.org/) to support veterans' in their challenges with everyday life.

J.C. Kirby, 270-843-3111

Published in The Repository on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel
OCT
30
Funeral service
12:00 PM
J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel
Funeral services provided by
J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel
832 Broadway
Bowling Green, KY 42101
(270) 843-3111
Memories & Condolences
