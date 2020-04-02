Home

JACK RAMSEY


1929 - 2020
JACK RAMSEY Obituary
Jack Ramsey

Jack Ramsey, 90, of Salem, Ohio, passed away March 29, 2020, after a brief illness. He was born to Ralph and Florence Ramsey in New Brighton, PA., in 1929. Beloved wife Shirley, passed away in 2019.

He is survived by son, Jordan; and daughters, Lori (Gary) Magyar and Jeannie (Jeff) LaFlame; grandchildren: Dan, Jack, Matt, Tim, Mike, Katie, Sarah, Rachel; and great granddaughters, Reed and Piper. An Alumni of Westminster College, he served in the Air Force and Reserves as a Lieutenant. He was an Industrial Engineer for The Youngstown Sheet and Tube Co., later retiring from a career as a Personnel Director for The Ohio Power Co. Jack was an accomplished artist and wood craftsman whose legacy of many unique furnishings are cherished by his descendants.

Jack and Shirley will have their ashes resting at the Ohio Western Reserve Veterans Memorial after a ceremony to be held this summer. Arrangements are entrusted to Dean's Funeral Home, Sebring, Ohio.

Published in The Repository on Apr. 2, 2020
