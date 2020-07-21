Jack "Tony" Tirabassi "Together Again"Age 89, of Waynesburg, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020. Born July 24, 1930, in Magnolia, a son of the late Jack and Anna (D'Agostino) Tirabassi, he had been a Waynesburg resident all of his life. Tony served with the U.S. Navy during the Korean War aboard the destroyer USS James E. Kyes and, with his wife, owned Waynesburg Foods for over 25 years. He was a member of St. James Catholic Church, and the Sandy Valley American Legion Post #432. Tony loved playing all sports, especially golfing and bowling, and was inducted into the Greater Stark County Fumbleball Association Hall of Fame. He was a 1949 graduate of Waynesburg High School and enjoyed playing football, basketball and baseball for the Mohawks.Preceded in death by his wife, Arlene Tirabassi, on April 20, 2007, with whom he made many trips to Myrtle Beach where they danced up a storm; his step father, Jim Mastrione; his step sisters, Mary, Sue, and Betty, and his step bothers, Tony and Bill. Survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Tina and David Locker; his son, Sandy Estee; one sister, Helen Farber; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Pete and Teresa Tirabassi and Jim and Dianne Mastrione. The family wishes to express their appreciation to his caregiver, Genie Bath, for the love and care she gave to Tony.Private family services will be held Thursday in the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home. Live streaming will begin at 10:45 a.m. A public committal service will be held in Sandy Valley Cemetery after the service, at approximately 12 Noon. Please wear masks and observe social distancing. There will be no calling hours. Contributions in Tony's memory may be made to St. James Catholic Church, 400 W. Lisbon St., Waynesburg, OH 44688. Condolences may be left at:Gordon (330)866-9425