Jack "Tony" Tirabassi



Private family services will be held Thursday in the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home. Live streaming will begin at 10:45 a.m. A public committal service will be held in Sandy Valley Cemetery after the service, at approximately 12 Noon. Please wear masks and observe social distancing. There will be no calling hours.



Gordon (330)866-9425



