|
|
Jack W. Morris 1929-2019
Age 89, of East Canton, passed away Tuesday April 16, 2019 in Aultman Hospital. He was born April 26, 1929 in Canton. Jack retired from the Timken Company after 11 years of service, owner/operator of the former Morris Lawn Care for more than 30 years and had worked as a florist. He was a member of Christ Presbyterian Church of Canton where he had served as a Deacon, on the board of Elders and with Camp Wakonda. Jack had served on the Osnaburg Local School Board for six years.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Jacque and Stella (Wells) Morris; one son, Jeffrey D. Morris in 1970; one daughter, Deborah L. Repasky in 2015; one brother, Robert Morris. He is survived by his wife, Marjorie A. (McDaniel) to whom he was married 69 years; one granddaughter, Cynthia Repasky; one great-granddaughter, Azelynn Repasky; special niece, Sharon (Bob) Deuley; special nephew, Larry (Bonnie) Lauffer; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be Friday April 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Christ Presbyterian Church, 503 Tuscarawas St W., Canton, OH 44702 with Rev. David de Vries officiating. Burial will be in North Lawn Cemetery. Friends and family will be received one hour before services on Friday at the church (10-11 a.m.) Memorial donations may be made to Camp Wakonda, Morris Memorial Fund at 530 Tuscarawas St. W, Canton, OH 44702. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.
Sanders
330-488-0222
Published in The Repository on Apr. 18, 2019