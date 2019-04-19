|
|
|
Jack W. Morris
Funeral services will be Friday April 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Christ Presbyterian Church, 503 Tuscarawas St W., Canton, OH 44702 with Rev. David de Vries officiating. Burial will be in North Lawn Cemetery. Friends and family will be received one hour before services on Friday at the church (10-11 a.m.) Memorial donations may be made to Camp Wakonda, Morris Memorial Fund at 530 Tuscarawas St. W, Canton, OH 44702. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www. sandersfuneralhomes .com.
Sanders
330-488-0222
Published in The Repository on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More