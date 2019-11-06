|
Jack W. Shanower
age 81, of Canton, died Monday following an extended illness. Born in Edinburgh, Ohio he was the son of the late Olen and Cora (Mathias) Shanower and lived in the Stark County area most of his life. He was a 1956 graduate of Marlboro High School, was a veteran of the U.S Marine Core serving in the Force Reconnaissance and retired from the U.S. Post Office in 1991 as a letter carrier. His memberships included Christ the Servant Catholic Church, Canton Council #341, K of C, the Hall of Fame Luncheon Club and He was a former member of Canton St. Joseph Catholic Church where he sang in the church choir.
He is survived by his wife Dorothy (Thewes) Shanower and celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary on the date of his death. He is also survived by his son: Mark (Valerie) Shanower of Canton; daughter: Lora (Thomas) Kurtz of Mason, Ohio; brothers: Kenneth (Grace) Shanower, Corlin (Della) Shanower; sisters: Mildred Rodd, Ruby Pishnuy, Margie Harkness, Olive Werstler; grandchildren: Kyle Shanower, Kimberly Shanower, Devan Shanower, Mary Shanower, Zachery (Alyssa) Kurtz, Ellen (Bob) Blevens; great-grandchildren: Bonnie, Belle, Harmony and Joslyn. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers: Clarence Shanower, Harlan Shanower, Bert Shanower; sisters: Phyllis Bland and Florence Brogan.
A Mass of Christian burial will be Saturday at 10:00 am in Christ the Servant Catholic Church with Msgr. Lewis F. Gaetano as celebrant. Burial with military honors will be in Sacred Heart of Mary Cemetery, Harrisburg. Friends may call Friday evening from 5:00 to 8:00 pm in the Wackerly Funeral Home. Donations may be made in his name to Ohio Right to Life, 88 East Broad Street, Suite 620, Columbus, Ohio 43215. For those unable to attend services you may register on line at our: "On Line Registry Page" at
www.wackerlyfuneralhome.com
(Wackerly 330 455-5235)
Published in The Repository on Nov. 6, 2019