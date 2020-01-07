|
Jack William McGrew
77 of Marblehead, formerly of Canal Fulton and Willoughby died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation. Jack was born Sept. 13, 1942 in Kirtland, Ohio to the late Rexall William and Dora (Hinerman) McGrew. He retired in 1998 as an engineer with the Babcock & Wilcox Co., Barberton and in 2011 as the assistant zoning inspector with Lawrence Township. Jack was a former member of the Canal Fulton Lions Club and SS Philip & James Catholic Church, Canal Fulton and was currently a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marblehead. He enjoyed boating and woodworking.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother and two sisters and is survived by his wife of 56 years, Pat McGrew; sons, Christopher McGrew and Kevin (Kelli) McGrew; grandson, Brian McGrew; great-grandchildren, Emma and Lilly and brother, David McGrew.
A Memorial Mass will be held FRIDAY, Jan. 10, 2020, 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Magdalene Church, 32114 Vine St., Willowick, OH 44095. A luncheon will follow the Mass at Dubrovnik Gardens Croatian Lodge, 34900 Lakeshore Blvd, Eastlake, OH 44095. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jack's name to the .
