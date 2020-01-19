Home

Services
Heitger Funeral Services, Massillon Chapel
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3248
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rivertree Massillon
1600 Main Ave. W.
Massillon, OH
View Map
JACKY K. JONES


1969 - 2020
JACKY K. JONES Obituary
Jacky K. Jones

age 50 of Massillon, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020 at Aultman Massillon. She was born February 2, 1969, in Massillon the daughter of Jack Stewart and Janet Jones. Jacky retired EB Wireworks. She loved spending time with her family, grandchildren, and her dogs.

Jacky is survived by children: Brent Jones, Kaitlyn Lichtenberger, Ben Eberly III, and Damian Eberly; brother, Gary Jones; and sisters: Jody Willis, Toy, Norma, and Linda Jones; grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Glenn Jones; and sister, Susan Jones; nephew, Hayden Porter.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, January, 23, 2020 at Rivertree Massillon, 1600 Main Ave. W., Massillon, OH 44647 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hayden Porter Foundation, www.haydensstory.org.

Condolences to the family may be made at: www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Jan. 19, 2020
