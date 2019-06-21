Home

Jacob Daniel Bird Obituary
Jacob Daniel Bird 1994-2019

Age 24, of Louisville, passed away unexpectedly Monday June 17, 2019 in his home. He was born September 23, 1994 in Canton. Jacob was a 2013 graduate of East Canton High School and employed by IPS Industrial Polymer Systems.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, David Patterson, James E. and Antionette Bird Sr. Jacob is survived by his mother, Davonne K. Patterson-Bird; father, Jeffrey S. Bird; two brothers, Joshua Bird (Gil Rosas) and Joseph Bird; grandmother, Edna Patterson; several aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.

Funeral services will be Monday June 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Sanders Funeral Home in East Canton with Pastor Donald Ackerman III officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Friends and family will be received Sunday 2-5 p.m. and one hour before services on Monday (10-11 a.m.) Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Repository on June 21, 2019
