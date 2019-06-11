|
Jacob F. Miller
9, of Warren, passed away unexpectedly surrounded by his family, Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Akron
Children's Hospital. He was born July 17, 2009 in Chardon, a son of Firman J. and Miriam F. Miller.
Jacob attended the Minerva Elementary School and was due to enter the fifth grade this fall. He and his family were members of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Minerva. Jacob was a typical nine year old; enthusiastic and full of life. He loved playing with his friends and sports, especially basketball and football.
He is survived by his parents; four siblings; Carolyn, Michael, Valerie, and Jeremy; his maternal grandfather, Freeman Miller, of West Farmington, maternal grandmother, Naomi (Russell) Roberts, of Warren; paternal grandparents; Joe L. (Elva) Miller, of Middlefield; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Memorial services will be held at 5 PM Friday, June 14 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 3713 Paris Ave. SE, Minerva, OH 44657. A time of gathering for family and friends will be held from 5 - 7 PM Thursday, June 13th, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren. Jacob will be laid to rest in the Southington Graham Cemetery. This obituary may be viewed and condolences can be sent to the Miller family by visiting www.carlwhall.com.
