Carl W. Hall Funeral Services
533 North Park Ave
Warren, OH 44481
330-394-4656
Jacob F. Miller

9, of Warren, passed away unexpectedly surrounded by his family, Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Akron

Children's Hospital. He was born July 17, 2009 in Chardon, a son of Firman J. and Miriam F. Miller.

Jacob attended the Minerva Elementary School and was due to enter the fifth grade this fall. He and his family were members of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Minerva. Jacob was a typical nine year old; enthusiastic and full of life. He loved playing with his friends and sports, especially basketball and football.

He is survived by his parents; four siblings; Carolyn, Michael, Valerie, and Jeremy; his maternal grandfather, Freeman Miller, of West Farmington, maternal grandmother, Naomi (Russell) Roberts, of Warren; paternal grandparents; Joe L. (Elva) Miller, of Middlefield; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Memorial services will be held at 5 PM Friday, June 14 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 3713 Paris Ave. SE, Minerva, OH 44657. A time of gathering for family and friends will be held from 5 - 7 PM Thursday, June 13th, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren. Jacob will be laid to rest in the Southington Graham Cemetery.

Published in The Repository on June 11, 2019
