Jacqueline L. Lang



83, passed away on July 2, 2019, following an extended illness. She was born in Zanesville on January 13, 1936 to John and Virginia (Mix) Kunkel. Jackie was a graduate of Washington High School, Class of 1953. She was known for her great love of people and animals. She was truly a great wife and mother.



She is survived by her husband, James M. Lang, whom she married on September 15, 1972; children, Michael (Jeannie) Jones, Cheryl (Michael) Woods, Timothy (Marlene) Jones and Tracy (Chris) Cossey; twelve grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother Ted Kunkel and her parents.



Family and friends may gather at the Paquelet Funeral Home on Sunday, June 7, 2019 from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. with a Memorial service to follow at 3 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Stark County Humane Society. Messages of support may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com



Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory



330-833-3222 Published in The Repository on July 5, 2019