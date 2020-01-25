|
Jacqueline L. (Burd) Pfeiffer
"Together Again"
age 90, passed away surrounded by her loving family, on January 23, 2020, due to a recent illness. She was born in Martins Ferry, Ohio, on April 30, 1929, to John J. "Jack" Burd and Frances Stella (Monger) Raper. Shortly after her marriage in 1950, Jackie became a life-long resident of Massillon, Ohio.
Jackie is survived by her four children: Pamela (Greg) Hollinger, David (Linda) Pfeiffer, Debra (Carol) Shumar and Darlene (Paul) Johanning. Also surviving are six grandchildren: Gretchen (Brett) Fritz, Jenna (Brent) Cousins, Chad (Nicole) Pfeiffer, Ryan (Ashley) Pfeiffer, Katelyn (Chris) Becker and Matthew (Alison) Johanning. Moreover, Jackie was extremely proud of her ten great-grandchildren: Blade, Michael, Tyler, Sophia, Cooper, Madison, Kellan, Jack, Audrey, and Brantley.
Most importantly, Jackie was a woman of abounding faith and grace. While she was most proud of her legacy of family, Jackie was also a devoted member of Central Presbyterian Church for 69 years, where she took on numerous teaching and leadership roles. In addition, she was a past president of the Mothers of Twins Club, for which she served on the state board, and a volunteer at Massillon's Springhill Historic Home.
Jackie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 66 years, Eugene, and a daughter, Erica. Jackie was truly the matriarch of "The Gene Pfeiffer Family," helping all of its members to navigate life's ups and downs with a combination of keen wit, imaginative storytelling, astute wisdom, and contagious laughter. The void her passing leaves will be difficult to fill.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Central Presbyterian Church in Massillon. Rev. Larry Lalama will officiate and a private burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Monday evening, January 27, from 6-8:00 p.m. at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon and one hour prior to the service, from 10-11:00 Tuesday morning at the church. The family has suggested memorial contributions made to either Central Presbyterian Church or Aultman Compassionate Care Center. To sign our on-line guestbook, please visit, www.atkinsonfeucht.com.
Published in The Repository on Jan. 25, 2020