Home

POWERED BY

Services
Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral & Crematory Services
26 2nd St NE
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-4193
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home
26 2nd St NE
Massillon, OH
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Central Presbyterian Church
Massillon, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Central Presbyterian Church
Massillon, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Pfeiffer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline L. (Burd) Pfeiffer


1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Jacqueline L. (Burd) Pfeiffer Obituary
Jacqueline L. (Burd) Pfeiffer

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Central Presbyterian Church in Massillon. Rev. Larry Lalama will officiate and a private burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Monday evening, January 27, from 6-8:00 p.m. at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon and one hour prior to the service, from 10-11:00 Tuesday morning at the church. The family has suggested memorial contributions made to either Central Presbyterian Church or Aultman Compassionate Care Center. To sign our on-line guestbook, please visit, www.atkinsonfeucht.com.



330-833-4193
Published in The Repository on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacqueline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -