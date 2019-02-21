|
Jacqueline Lou Miller
June 20, 1935-February 17, 2019
Jacqueline was born in Canton, Ohio to the late Charles "Whitey" and Viola Denkhaus. She attended Camp Wanake and graduated in 1953 from the School of Cosmetology at Timken High School, where she played tenor saxophone in the band. Jacque had a great life as a farmer's wife. She owned a beauty shop, was an active mother at Perry High School; was a member of Otterbein UMC, where she was youth leader, sang in the choir, and helped serve meals. She loved to cook, especially pies, and traveled to 49 states with her husband, Roger whom she married in 1955. She was an Avon representative for many years, winning lots of awards. Her civic activities included 4H, Cub Scout den mother, and secretary/treasurer for her Bowling League.
Preceded in death by her husband, Roger; in-laws, Truman and Verna Miller; brother, John E. Denkhaus and sister, Patricia Denkhaus. She is survived by her children, Greg (Vicky) Miller and Tammy (Don) Kuntz; grandchildren, Kelly (David) O'Leary, Keith (Jen Gleske) Miller, Kyle (Hannah) Miller, Kris (Brittany Seitz) Miller, Kent (Grace Loew) Hansan, Scott Hansan, Cari Stahlman and Heather Miller; great-grandchildren, Conner, Amber, Logan, Zach, Ayden, Avery, Addie, Ella, Eva, Lysander, Whittaker, Granger, Mackenzie, Grayson, Caden and Ava and sister, Joyce (John) Drotos.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Otterbein UMC, 6025 Shepler Church Ave. SW, Navarre, OH 44662 with Rev. Ralph Krall officiating. Family and friends may visit from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service on Saturday. Burial will take place at Eden Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Memorial Fund at Otterbein UMC. The family invites you to visit
Published in The Repository on Feb. 21, 2019