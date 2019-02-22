|
|
Jacqueline Lou Miller
Funeral service will be at
11 a.m. on Saturday, February 23, 2019. at Otterbein UMC, 6025 Shepler Church Ave. S.W., Navarre, Ohio 44662, with Rev. Ralph Krall officiating.
Family and friends may
visit from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service on Saturday. Burial will take place at Eden Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Memorial Fund at Otterbein UMC. The family
Published in The Repository on Feb. 22, 2019