Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home
705 Raff Road SW
Canton, OH 44710
330-477-6721
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Otterbein UMC
6025 Shepler Church Ave.
SW Navarre, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Otterbein UMC
6025 Shepler Church Ave. SW
Navarre, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JACQUELINE MILLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JACQUELINE LOU MILLER


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
JACQUELINE LOU MILLER Obituary
Jacqueline Lou Miller

Funeral service will be at

11 a.m. on Saturday, February 23, 2019. at Otterbein UMC, 6025 Shepler Church Ave. S.W., Navarre, Ohio 44662, with Rev. Ralph Krall officiating.

Family and friends may

visit from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service on Saturday. Burial will take place at Eden Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Memorial Fund at Otterbein UMC. The family

invites you to visit:

www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reed Funeral Home
Download Now