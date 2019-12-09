|
|
Jacqueline M. Eibel
Age 72, of Harrisville, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 6, 2019. She was born May 11, 1947 in St. Clairsville, Ohio to the late Walter Ernest and Jean (Wojchowski) Veloski. Jacqueline was retired from Electric Melting Services, and was a member of Mt. Shiloh Baptist Church, Cadiz. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, painting, and crafts.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Brad Eibel; and son, Scott Renicker. She is survived by her son, Michael (Brenda) Renicker of Canton; step-daughters, Vicki (George) Keyes of Canton, Laurie (Greg) Kirby of Louisville, Maryanne (Chuck) Taylor of Brewster; and step-son, Scott Eibel of Canton; eleven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; and many wonderful friends.
A private ceremony is planned. Arrangements under the direction of Karlo-Libby Funeral Home.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 9, 2019