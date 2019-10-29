The Repository Obituaries
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Resources
JACQUELINE MARIE GALLO HEDRICK


1990 - 2019
JACQUELINE MARIE GALLO HEDRICK Obituary
Jacqueline Marie (Gallo) Hedrick

A celebration of Jacquie's life will be held on Wednesday, October 30th at 11:00 a.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. Burial will follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Louisville where she will be laid to rest next to her great grandma Trescott. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, October 29th from 4 - 8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.

Paquelet Funeral Home

& Crematory,

(330) 833-3222
Published in The Repository on Oct. 29, 2019
