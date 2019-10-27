|
Jacqueline Marie (Gallo) Hedrick
28, passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Jacquie was born December 20, 1990 in Canton, Ohio. We've all heard the cliché "she lights up the room when she walks in" - but Jacquie IGNITED the room! Her sparkling blue eyes, her infectious smile, the genuine and pure love she shared with everyone will be remembered forever. Jacquie is known for her quick wit, compassion, selflessness, and we will never forget her amazing cooking and baking abilities. As a young girl, Jacquie discovered her artistic abilities and used those abilities to create beautiful memories that will be treasured by those who received them. Jacquie didn't walk the normal path. She created her own way. She was fiercely determined and driven to succeed - and she did in so many ways. Jacquie graduated with honors from Canton South High School in 2009. She attended THE Ohio State University where she was a loyal and proud Buckeye. "O – H" She worked as a Senior Property Manager at Millennia Housing Management. She is preceded in death by her great grandparents, Hilda Bell Trescott and Lawrence and Gertrude Thouvenin.
She is survived by her daughter, Lillienne Bell; fiancé, Aaron Willard; Lillienne's father, Kyle Hedrick; parents, Rick Hines and Renee (Gallo) Randazzo; siblings: Haylee Gallo, Jacob and Joshua Thomas, Kacey Hines, and Sophia Randazzo; aunts and uncles: Shellie (Gallo) Thomas, Nick Thomas, Rusty (Krissy) Hines, Karen Hines, Lauren Gallo, and Tyler Gallo; grandparents, Dave and Jean Agnes, and Mike and Dee (Hines) Kuehl. Jacquie's greatest accomplishment was becoming a devoted mother to her precious daughter. Jacquie's bright light will forever shine through Lillie.
A celebration of Jacquie's life will be held on Wednesday, October 30th at 11:00 a.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. Burial will follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Louisville where she will be laid to rest next to her great grandma Trescott. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, October 29th from 4 - 8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory
(330) 833-3222
Published in The Repository on Oct. 27, 2019